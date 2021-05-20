KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Roe v. Wade on the Ropes

The Supreme Court announced Monday morning that it will hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, setting the scene for a major showdown that could threaten the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973. It will be the first abortion case to be heard by the court since former President Donald Trump installed three conservative justices, including the latest addition—the vocal abortion critic Justice Amy Coney Barrett. According to CNBC, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will have its first hearing in October and a decision should come down by the start of next summer. The Mississippi abortion law, which bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks, was blocked by a federal appeals court in 2019.