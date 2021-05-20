newsbreak-logo
KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Roe v. Wade on the Ropes

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 6 hours ago

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. The Supreme Court agreed to hear a case next term that could result in a significant modification or overturn of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. At issue is a Mississippi law that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of gestation. That is well before a fetus is viable outside the womb and, under Roe, states may not ban abortion prior to viability.

PharmaceuticalsSioux City Journal

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Drug Price Effort Hits a Snag

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. The high cost of prescription drugs is a top health issue for the public and politicians, but concerns raised by a group of moderate Democrats threaten to derail a bill being pushed by House Democratic leaders. Meanwhile, the Food...
Congress & CourtsYubaNet

Supreme Court to Hear Abortion Ban Case Challenging Roe v. Wade

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court granted Mississippi’s request to review a case challenging the state’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. These kind of bans on abortion prior to viability have been unconstitutional since 1973, when the Supreme Court decided the landmark case Roe v. Wade. In this case, the Court has agreed to consider the question as to whether all previability prohibitions on abortion are unconstitutional.
Mississippi Stateexpressnews.com

Supreme Court Will Weigh in on Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban, a Direct Threat to Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will review the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, which is a direct challenge to the protections codified by Roe v. Wade in 1973. The decision to hear the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is a victory for anti-choice activists and a signal that the court’s new conservative majority may be poised to roll back reproductive rights across the country.
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

SCOTUS Agrees To Hear An Abortion Case Next Term Designed To Overturn Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court reporter Mark Joseph Stern reports that Project Blitz: The Christian Nationalist Attack on America today has finally achieved its long-desired goal of getting a test case before the U.S. Supreme Court which directly challenges Roe v. Wade (1973). A Supreme Court stacked by Republicans with conservative activist judges favorable to this anti-abortion position, all too frequently disregards stare decisis and established precedent. The Supreme Court Is Taking Direct Aim at Roe v. Wade:
Congress & Courtsthelily.com

This case might bring down Roe v. Wade. Here’s what could happen.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court announced that it would review a Mississippi law that would ban almost all abortions after 15 weeks. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is an unprecedented “direct challenge” to Roe v. Wade, according to advocates on both sides of the issue. It marks the first time the Supreme Court has decided to hear a case on an abortion ban since its landmark 1973 abortion ruling, and the first case that will be heard by the court’s new 6-3 conservative majority.
Congress & CourtsRefinery29

The Supreme Court Is Now Poised To Overturn Roe v. Wade — Here’s What To Know

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. This case presents a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that essentially legalized abortion in the U.S., and it will be the first abortion case argued before the Supreme Court since the anti-abortion Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed last fall, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Supreme Court takes case that could diminish Roe v. Wade | White House to send US-authorized vaccines overseas for first time

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. Public safety tip: always watch the road. The 'gram is just not worth it. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4, and @JustineColeman8. Today: The conservative-majority Supreme Court is going to take...
Congress & CourtsMic

'Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health' is SCOTUS's first chance to overturn 'Roe'

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a potentially critical case on abortion rights, raising alarms that the lopsidedly conservative bench may be on the cusp of eroding the reproductive rights granted by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, centers on a 2018 Mississippi law that would bar people from terminating their pregnancies, even during the extreme early stages of pregnancy in which the fetus would have no viable chance for survival outside the womb.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

SCOTUS Says It Will Hear Abortion Case That Could Reverse Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court announced Monday morning that it will hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, setting the scene for a major showdown that could threaten the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973. It will be the first abortion case to be heard by the court since former President Donald Trump installed three conservative justices, including the latest addition—the vocal abortion critic Justice Amy Coney Barrett. According to CNBC, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will have its first hearing in October and a decision should come down by the start of next summer. The Mississippi abortion law, which bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks, was blocked by a federal appeals court in 2019.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Roe v. Wade’s survival just got a little more unlikely

Until now, many observers of the Supreme Court (myself included) shared a theory about how the court would probably handle Roe v. Wade in the coming years. Though it’s often hard to predict what the justices will do, the theory held that they would attempt to destroy Roe without overruling it.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court Is Taking Direct Aim at Roe v. Wade

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court announced that it will reconsider the constitutional prohibition against abortion bans before fetal viability. This decision indicates that the ultra-conservative five-justice majority is prepared to move aggressively against Roe v. Wade rather than tinker around the edges of abortion rights. The court will take on state laws that seek to outlaw abortion at early—and perhaps all—stages of pregnancy. It seems likely that the justices took this case for the express purpose of overturning Roe and allowing the government to enact draconian abortion bans that have been unconstitutional for nearly half a century.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Indy100

What is Roe V Wade and which states would instantly ban abortion if it’s overturned?

Attacks on reproductive rights are nothing new, but thanks to the 1973 court decision ofRoe v. Wade, abortion is now recognized as a safe and legal procedure in the US. However, attacks on abortion access are growing at momentous speed. Within the last four years, the US witnessed abortion restrictions at an all-time high. According to data from the Guttmacher Institute, 32 states enacted 394 new abortion restrictions from 2011 to 2017.
Congress & Courtsen-volve.com

BREAKING: Supreme Court May Decide To Overturn Roe v. Wade After Latest Announcement

The Supreme Court announced this morning that it has agreed to hear a major abortion case that could overturn Roe v. Wade’s disastrous decision:. “BREAKING: The Supreme Court agrees to take up a major abortion case that will give the court an opportunity to reconsider Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The case involves the constitutionality of Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.”