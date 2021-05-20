Legislature holds second hearing into NCHSAA

Congratulations to Rep. John Wiemann and others for passing House Bill 271, a now greatly expanded bill whose original language, carried by Rep. Wiemann, addressed a reform near and dear to my heart—local transparency. For the last few years, the Institute has been an active proponent of making state and local government checkbooks open to the public, and we’ve seen some progress with the creation of a great site that advances these ends in the Missouri State Treasurer’s office. House Bill 271 establishes a similar program in the Office of Administration, which takes us one step closer to the mandatory checkbook reporting we’ve long advocated. If local governments can take your money from you and spend it, they must report it, and if they can’t, well, that’s a problem. The bill moves us closer to fixing that problem.