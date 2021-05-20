Legislature holds second hearing into NCHSAA
Members of the state legislature are holding a hearing into the NCHSAA, but no representatives from the association were invited to the meeting.www.highschoolot.com
Members of the state legislature are holding a hearing into the NCHSAA, but no representatives from the association were invited to the meeting.www.highschoolot.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com