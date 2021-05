Champaign, IL May 13, 2021--The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced a new conservation effort to help agricultural producers in Illinois to provide food and habitat for two wildlife species, the monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) and northern bobwhite (Colinus virginianus). This targeted effort in Illinois by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will combat the decline of these species. According to Ivan Dozier, Illinois NRCS State Conservationist, “Both these species hold a special place in Illinois’ history and Illinois’ future. With the help of our farmers and landowners, we can turn things around and truly make a difference.”