ST. LOUIS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, LLC ("Spartech") and The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC") announced that one of TJC's affiliates has closed the acquisition of Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions. TJC completed the acquisition in partnership with Spartech's existing management team. Nautic Partners will remain a minority shareholder. As part of the transaction, industry veteran Andy Brewer has become Executive Chairman. The investment by TJC will provide Spartech with new opportunities for growth and enhance its abilities to develop and deliver plastics solutions to its valued customers.