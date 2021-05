OTTO Motors makes robots a reality with Dell Technologies and Intel. OTTO Motors manufactures self-driving robotic vehicles designed to handle the “dullest, deadliest and dirtiest” jobs so that humans can focus on more valuable and rewarding activities. According to Matt Rendall, CEO & Co-Founder of OTTO Motors, “At the very core, robots are going to improve people’s lives.” He goes on to say that “When you use automation, you can enhance productivity, and when you have a machine doing that task, you can focus your workforce on higher value work.”