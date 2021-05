Stevie gives an in-depth look on the Truck race for the weekend. This article will be posted after qualifying each weekend. This weekend we head to Darlington for the LiftKits4Less.com 200. It’s a Friday night race this weekend, and it kicks off the three-race Mother’s Day weekend. To all the Mother’s that read this article, Happy Mother’s Day! The stages are 45, 45, and 57, which is a total of 147 laps. There is a competition caution on lap 15. Teams will have six sets of tires, and the fuel window is 53 to 56 laps. The tire window is more important than the fuel window. We could potentially see someone stay out in the final stage, but I don’t think that’s the winning strategy if there isn’t a caution.