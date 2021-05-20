David C. Etler
In Loving Memory: David C. Etler, 79, formerly of Falmouth, MA, died May 12 after a sudden illness. He was the loving husband of Diane Etler, and the father of Scott and David Etler. Known locally as Big Dave, he was a physician assistant--the first in Massachusetts--for many years at Falmouth Medical Associates, then at the JML Care Center until his retirement. He was an excellent clinician to his patients, and people frequently stopped him around town to thank him for his work and compassion.www.capenews.net