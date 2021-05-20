newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falmouth, MA

David C. Etler

capenews.net
 14 hours ago

In Loving Memory: David C. Etler, 79, formerly of Falmouth, MA, died May 12 after a sudden illness. He was the loving husband of Diane Etler, and the father of Scott and David Etler. Known locally as Big Dave, he was a physician assistant--the first in Massachusetts--for many years at Falmouth Medical Associates, then at the JML Care Center until his retirement. He was an excellent clinician to his patients, and people frequently stopped him around town to thank him for his work and compassion.

www.capenews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falmouth, MA
Obituaries
State
Massachusetts State
City
Falmouth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jml Care Center#Bird Carver#Loving Memory#Art#Enthusiastic Wife#Childhood#Medical#Grief#Husband#Care#Winter#Jml
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Obituaries
Place
Dubai
Country
Vietnam
Related
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Cementing The Legacy Of Joe Q

I’ve often written in this space about the impact being a Boy Scout had on my life. East Falmouth’s Troop 42 and all that encompassed that experience were foundational in providing me team-building, self-confidence and a commitment to giving back, all at a time in my life when I needed it most.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Friends Of Falmouth Dogs

Friends of Falmouth Dogs will reopen on Wednesday, May 19! For the next few months, all visits to the shelter will be by appointment only, during the times listed below. If you have a dog that needs to be re-homed, call us and leave a message. A volunteer will return your call to schedule an appointment for your surrender.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Flapjack! Comedy Will Return With Summer Series

Flapjack! Comedy Productions is set to return for a summer series of eight comedy shows in Falmouth. The season will open on Thursday, May 27, with Dave Andrews headlining a dinner and show evening at The Coonamessett Inn. “We need comedy. Laughter is one thing that brings people together,” Flapjack!...
Provincetown, MAcapenews.net

History Of Provincetown Art Colony Topic Of Upcoming Talk

“A Century of Creativity” is the title of an upcoming Falmouth Art Center virtual art talk by Christine McCarthy, chief executive officer of the Provincetown Art Association and Museum. The talk is scheduled for Thursday, May 20, at 6:30 PM on the Zoom meeting platform. Ms. McCarthy will trace the...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Local Photographers Shine In Juried Show

Lions, lilies and landscapes are among the subjects at the Falmouth Art Center’s annual Juried Photography Show. Nancy Green, a photographer based in Plymouth who led the jury to choose the works in the show, said, “The entries were so diverse and intriguing. When we immersed ourselves in viewing all the images that were entered, it was hard to imagine having to edit out any of the creations.”
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth Art Center Fosters Community During COVID-19

While the COVID-19 pandemic imposed social isolation, the Falmouth Art Center helped offset it by lifting the spirits of hundreds of art lovers from ages 5 to 99. During state-mandated lockdowns in spring 2020 the art center building on Gifford Street was closed to the public, classes were canceled, the heat was turned down, staff hours were cut and several staff had to be laid off temporarily. Laura M. Reckford, the center’s executive director, immediately set out to learn Zoom technology, then worked with her teachers and students to make them familiar and comfortable with it.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

St. Barnabas Archiving Team Safeguarding Church Records

Paul R. Gentile, the coordinator of the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church record-archiving team, is working to protect and safeguard the records of the church by creating a digital archive. In 2019 the team of three started digitizing historical and ecumenical records such as baptisms, deaths, confirmations and marriages dating back...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

People for Cats

People for Cats is still officially closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we have been conducting contact-reduced adoptions via appointment. Cats available for adoption are advertised on Petfinder and our Facebook page and prospective adopters should contact us via Petfinder. You will be sent a brief questionnaire to see if you are a good match for the cat. If you are a match, we follow-up with a telephone interview and a meet and greet appointment to view the cat at the shelter. All COVID guidelines are followed.
Falmouth, MAonthewater.com

On The Water Celebrates 25 Years

Bill Hough (left) and Chris Megan pose for the first cover of On The Water magazine. This photo was taken in March 1996 on a jetty in Falmouth, Massachusetts. It was nearly 30 years ago when I first came to the Cape as a young man in my late 20s, looking to take on the world as Director of Sales at The Enterprise newspaper group. I had met Bill Hough through a consultant, and he and his sister, Margaret, wanted to grow the family-run paper that they would soon be taking over from their father, John Hough. My first interview with Bill was nearly five hours long and the two of us hit it off immediately. Within weeks of joining Bill at The Enterprise, we were fishing down the Elizabeth Islands, chasing springtime schoolies in his 17-foot Whaler. I had been to the Cape on occasion, but I had never seen the Elizabeth Islands beyond Woods Hole. All it took was one trip along those pristine shorelines and I was captivated.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Falmouth High Graduate Embarks On Acting Career

William O’Connor, who graduated from Falmouth High School in 2014, is embarking on a film career that’s off to an impressive start. Mr. O’Connor, who played football at Coastal Carolina University, majored in business management but started taking improv courses and acting in short films in Atlanta. He said he...
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

Senior Spotlight: Sophia Sederman

Sophia Sederman has spent her years at Bourne High as a member of the Drama Club, Key Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, Math Team and Book Club. Next year, Sophia will be going to Vassar College, where she will study psychology on a premed track. Over the course of...
Florida Statecapenews.net

Falmouth Dance Student To Compete In Florida

Savannah Hanflig, 12, of Falmouth will attend the Youth America Grand Prix Ballet Competition finals in Tampa, Florida, next week. Savannah, along with 19 of her dance peers from Turning Pointe Dance Studio in Falmouth, attended the semifinals for the competition this winter in Worcester. The dancers have been preparing...
Barnstable, MAcapenews.net

Wendy Northcross Named Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year

The Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners officially endorsed Wendy Northcross as the 2021 Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year recipient. The Mercy Otis Warren Woman of the Year Award Committee recommended Ms. Northcross for this award, which recognizes a Cape Cod woman who has made a significant and positive impact in the region.