2021 Retail Vendors at the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill

The Fair Hill Organizing Committee (FHOC), an affiliate of the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland (The Sport Corp.), is now accepting Retail Vendor applications for the inaugural Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill taking place October 14-17 in Cecil County, Maryland. For its inaugural year, the event invites Retail Vendors who create, procure, and sell distinct offerings to apply. Retail Vendors will have a unique opportunity to help create the identity of this top-class event, as well as be the focal point of the festival-like atmosphere. The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill will welcome spectators from across the state, Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, aiming to provide them with highly curated and desirable retail offerings.