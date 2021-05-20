newsbreak-logo
Energy Industry

Regulators Ink Amnesty Deal Returning $9.4 Million to Third-Party Electric Customers

By Brendan Crowley
ctexaminer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-two third-party electric suppliers admitting to charging customers higher than expected rates have agreed to return a total of $9.4 million to those customers. State utility regulators at PURA offered amnesty to civil penalties to any supplier that voluntarily admitted that it charged customers higher rates than it told them it would in the “Next Cycle Rate” section on their bills. In each case, the supplier caused the issue by failing to provide utilities with the right information, sometimes for months or years, according to PURA.

