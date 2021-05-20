Alloy Switching Office For Housing At Brooklyn Development

Alloy Development has killed plans to build office space in Boerum Hill, opting to develop more housing instead. The company is starting to build a 44-story tower at 80 Flatbush Ave., Bklyner reports, but has deviated from its original plan. Alloy told the city council in 2018 that the project would be a mixed-use development created in two separate phases. However, the timeline fell behind, and while construction on the first part is now set to start, the makeup of the asset will be different.