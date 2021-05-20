newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn, NY

Alloy Switching Office For Housing At Brooklyn Development

By Miriam Hall, Bisnow New York City
Bisnow
Bisnow
 22 hours ago
Alloy Development has killed plans to build office space in Boerum Hill, opting to develop more housing instead. The company is starting to build a 44-story tower at 80 Flatbush Ave., Bklyner reports, but has deviated from its original plan. Alloy told the city council in 2018 that the project would be a mixed-use development created in two separate phases. However, the timeline fell behind, and while construction on the first part is now set to start, the makeup of the asset will be different.

Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

