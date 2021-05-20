newsbreak-logo
Chelsea squad were left seething by Daniel Amartey FA Cup ‘disrespect’ and Rudiger sought to ‘punish’ ace as Mount, Silva and Mendy went at Leicester man in brawl

By Jaikuran Randhawa
caughtoffside.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Simon Johnson for the Athletic (subscription required), the Chelsea squad were left ‘seething’ after the antics of Daniel Amartey after Leicester won the FA Cup final on the weekend. In the immediate post-match celebration following the Foxes’ triumph over the Blues, Amartey, an unused substitute for the all-important...

