Chelsea squad were left seething by Daniel Amartey FA Cup ‘disrespect’ and Rudiger sought to ‘punish’ ace as Mount, Silva and Mendy went at Leicester man in brawl

I cannot believe that I am actually typing these words, but Chelsea is in the Champions League final. The Blues, who sat ninth place in the Premier League only four months ago, have reached the pinnacle of European competition against one of the biggest clubs on the continent, Manchester City. Chelsea has beaten some of Europe’s best, including Real Madrid on Wednesday by an aggregate score of 3-1, en route to the final. It is truly incredible what Thomas Tuchel has done to transform this team, and we as fans owe him everything for it.