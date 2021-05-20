newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin City Limits Unveils Massive 2021 Lineup

By Alec Rubman
edmidentity.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin City Limits is back at Zilker Park this October with Rüfüs Du Sol, Billie Eilish, Lane 8, Chris Lake, Miley Cyrus, and more on the lineup!. October in Austin, Texas is a magical time. While most of the country endures the early signs of winter, locals and tourists alike can be found soaking up the sun and enjoying the warm –but not too warm– temperatures. Now, after a year of absence, that wonderful weather will be accompanied by live music as Austin City Limits is set to return to Zilker Park for two weekends, October 1-3 and October 8-10.

edmidentity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Marc Rebillet
Person
Madeon
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Chet Faker
Person
Trixie Mattel
Person
Chris Lake
Person
George Strait
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Alison Wonderland
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Vincent#October#Chanel Tres#Modest Mouse#Greta Van Fleet#Acl#Lane#Machine Gun Kelly#Headliners#Zilker Park#3 Day Ga#Live Music#Dance Music Lovers#Festivals#The Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
TV & Videosacltv.com

Austin PBS announces Austin City Limits: Lessons From the Show

The talent and passion showcased on Austin City Limits is now bringing learning opportunities, along with much-needed arts education, to students around the country through PBS LearningMedia. Introducing “Season 1” of Austin PBS’s newest education collection. Austin City Limits: Lessons From The Show takes video clips from recent ACL episodes...
Entertainmentedmidentity.com

V2 Presents Unveils Das Energi 2021 Lineup

Das Energi has delivered an energized lineup this year with artists like Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Jai Wolf, and more heading to SLC. Back in March, V2 Presents helped lead the charge in festival announcements with the news that their famed festival Das Energi would be returning for another round this summer. Set to take place on August 13-14 at the Great Saltair, they first teased the headliners for the festival with Kaskade on Friday and ILLENIUM on Saturday. But today, they’ve released the full lineup of artists taking the stage and it’s teeming with talent.
Entertainmentedmidentity.com

Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Unveils 2021 Lineup

Alison Wonderland, Feed Me, Moore Kismet, Claptone, John Summit, and more are set to play Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge. The dance music scene in the Pacific Northwest might’ve had some ups and downs over the past few years, but Insomniac Events is looking to help reignite the community. Last year, they set their sights on one of the world’s most picturesque venues, The Gorge, for the latest edition of their beloved festival, Beyond Wonderland. But while the debut edition was unfortunately forced to postpone due to the pandemic, greener pastures in 2021 have led to it now being announced for the fall.
Austin, TXAustin 360

'Austin City Limits' adds tapings with Dayglow, Sarah Jarosz, Jade Bird, Billy Strings

Austin's storied television series, "Austin City Limits," will continue its 47th season with four new tapings this spring and summer. First up on May 25 is pop breakout Dayglow. When the sold out headline tour for his debut release was scrapped due to the pandemic, 21-year-old Sloan Struble didn't fret. Instead, he got to work on his excellent sophomore effort, "Harmony House," a delightful collection of earworms that drops May 21.
Chicago, ILWIFR

Chicago’s Riot Fest Unveils It’s 2021 Lineup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Riot Fest is gearing up for a strong return to Douglas Park this fall (September 17–19) with a pair of announcements both for this year, and next year. In an unprecedented move, festival organizers are revealing the lineup for 2021, along with tickets for 2022. Three-day passes for both years are now on sale; 2021 single-day passes will go on sale next week, when more bands for 2021 will be announced.
Musicbohemian.com

BottleRock Napa Valley Unveils Lineup for 2021 Festival

It’s been a long road to BottleRock Napa Valley this year, though the massive music, food and wine festival’s return is now taking shape. Several months ago, BottleRock Napa Valley organizers officially moved the festival’s 2021 dates from its traditional Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, September 3 to 5, 2021.
Worldthebrag.com

A new country music festival Urban Muster to hit Brisbane

Yeeeehhaaaawwwww! A brand new country music festival, Urban Muster, is set to grace the stage of The Fortitude Music Hall this August as part of Ekka. The festival is shaping up to be a hog-killin’ time, with performances from the finest names in Australian country, blues, folk & Americana. Dig out your finest bolo tie and prepare for an evening of fantastic live music and a mechanical ball.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Porter Robinson announces 30-stop ‘Nurture’ live tour for fall 2021

To fans’ excitement, Second Sky Festival won’t be the only opportunity to experience Porter Robinson‘s sophomore LP, Nuture live in 2021. Just a week removed from securing the nine-name roster for the comeback edition of his in-person festival on September 18 – 19, Robinson has now revealed the coinciding US touring circuit for his long-awaited album.
Musicthis song is sick

Chris Lake & Chris Lorenzo Share New Anti Up Single, “Shake,” Announce New Album

When Chris Lake and Chris Lorenzo reunited as Anti Up on their last single, “Sensational,” we knew there had to be more rounds in the chamber. Thankfully, our predictions were right and the reignited house duo have dropped of a chaotic new cut titled, “Shake.” This new single also comes with news of a full length album set to drop on sometime in August, according to a recent Twitter Q&A.
Lifestylegratefulweb.com

Slightly Stoopid Announces Details For 2021 All-Inclusive Concert Vacation

Slightly Stoopid and Cloud 9 Adventures have announced the highly anticipated return of Closer to the Sun, their annual concert vacation. From December 8-12, 2021, the event takes over Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, an all-inclusive resort on the coast of Mexico. The event features three shows by Slightly Stoopid...
MusicPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Mountain Music Festival Is BACK This June!

Mountain Music Festival 2021 is back this summer at ACE Adventure Resort in the New River Gorge. This year’s lineup is shaping up to be a hot mix of funky jam tunes, spicy Appalachian string pounding and mountain shaking beats. This is your chance to be back at a summertime music festival with over 30 bands rocking three different stages over 3 days June 3-5, 2021. Expect to see Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Lettuce, The Wood Brothers, The Infamous Stringdusters and more on the mountaintop stage. Make plans to be at West Virginia’s best music festival happening next month in America’s newest National Park.
Drinkssanantoniothingstodo.com

Wine Fest Coming To Tower Of The Americas on June 5

Wine Fest is coming up soon at the Tower Of The Americas. Get your friends together and make a plan to attend! It will be a fun afternoon with appetizers, live entertainment and wine featuring 24 Sonoma County winery owners and winemakers!. The event will be held on June 5,...
MusicPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Concerts Are Coming Back: Opening Night Plans for Rock’s Big Acts

As live concerts slowly begin to creep back into the schedules of artists and fans alike, there's a certain sense of relief felt by all. “It was a great feeling - kind of surreal in a way,” Kansas drummer Phil Ehart told UCR. On May 8, he and the band played their first show for an in-person audience in more than a year. “It was kind of like, ‘Wow, for a while, I thought we’d never get a chance to do this again!’ I came to find out a lot of my peers felt the same way. Everybody’s glad to be getting back out, and the crowd looks really happy, so that’s good.”
MusicPioneer Press

Free Lowertown Sounds concert series will bring live music to Mears Park this summer

Live music will return to Mears Park in June. The Lowertown Sounds series runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 10, through Aug. 26. The concerts are free and feature artists performing in various genres, including rock, pop, jazz, blues, hip-hop, funk and salsa. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs. Each concert will have several food truck options and local craft beverage makers.
Austin, TXAustin 360

Austin's Fantastic Fest is coming back in person at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Austin's Fantastic Fest is back in action. The annual festival for genre films tweeted on Thursday that it's planning an in-person event this year. "PEOPLE OF EARTH! We're ecstatic to confirm that #FantasticFest2021 is headed home. Our in-person festival will run Sept. 23-30 at @AlamoDrafthouse South Lamar. You've got questions, and we're working on the answers. More to share in the coming weeks," the festival announced.
Austin, TXtribeza.com

Still Austin Launches Limited-Release Cask Strength Bourbon

Texans have a new high-proof whiskey to sip on. Austin-based distillery Still Austin Whiskey Co. has launched its first limited-release Cask Strength Bourbon. The dark-hued, 118 proof (59 percent ABV) spirit is available for purchase starting tomorrow at the Still Austin distillery and will begin shipping to retailers across the Lone Star State this weekend. Only 1,100 cases of the new Bourbon will be released this month, with an additional 1,100 cases slated for distribution in September.
Elkhart County, IN95.3 MNC

Elkhart County 4H Fair concert lineup unveiled

The concert lineup for the 2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair has been announced. On Saturday, July 24, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee ZZ Top will perform at 8 p.m. on the Grandstand Stage. On Monday, July 26, the All-American Texan Tracy Byrd will perform on the Grandstand Stage...