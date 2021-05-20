Austin City Limits Unveils Massive 2021 Lineup
Austin City Limits is back at Zilker Park this October with Rüfüs Du Sol, Billie Eilish, Lane 8, Chris Lake, Miley Cyrus, and more on the lineup!. October in Austin, Texas is a magical time. While most of the country endures the early signs of winter, locals and tourists alike can be found soaking up the sun and enjoying the warm –but not too warm– temperatures. Now, after a year of absence, that wonderful weather will be accompanied by live music as Austin City Limits is set to return to Zilker Park for two weekends, October 1-3 and October 8-10.edmidentity.com