Austin City Limits Unveils Massive 2021 Lineup

Alison Wonderland, Feed Me, Moore Kismet, Claptone, John Summit, and more are set to play Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge. The dance music scene in the Pacific Northwest might’ve had some ups and downs over the past few years, but Insomniac Events is looking to help reignite the community. Last year, they set their sights on one of the world’s most picturesque venues, The Gorge, for the latest edition of their beloved festival, Beyond Wonderland. But while the debut edition was unfortunately forced to postpone due to the pandemic, greener pastures in 2021 have led to it now being announced for the fall.