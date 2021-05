Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Given that there is no Magnum PI or MacGyver on the air anymore, it makes sense to wonder…. As a response to this question, we come bearing some good and bad news. Where do we begin? Well, let’s make it clear that there is a new episode of the Tom Selleck police drama on the air. Rejoice! Not only that, but two episodes are on the air. Double rejoice! The big problem here is that these episodes constitute the end of season 11. After “The End” and “Justifies the Means” air, you’ll be stuck waiting until the fall, at the earliest, to get more of the show. That’s a pretty-enormous bummer, no?