It’s Been a Little Quiet on the Tyler Childers Front

Ponder the moment when music gives you goosebumps. It’s amazing when some magical combination of voice and instrument and sound and lyric causes involuntary muscle contractions of hair follicles on the arms, along with a radiating release of tension in the chest that is usually only accessible through meditation or medication. It’s therapeutic in the most physical sense. This moment occurs on “Sewn Together from the Membrane of the Great Sea Cucumber”, the third track on Home Is Where’s I Became Birds, a self-described fifth wave emo band from Palm Coast, Florida. It’s the moment when the so-called “puppy petter choir” comes in. “I want to pet every puppy I see,” the multi-gendered chorus of humans sings. It’s a moment of unabashed loveliness and warmth that masterfully softens up the listener for maximum impact when the band erupt into a minute-plus blistering Deafheaven-ly screamo assault before calmly receding into the melancholy chamber the song started from.