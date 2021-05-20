It’s Been a Little Quiet on the Tyler Childers Front
On Wednesday (5-19), a 9-minute video of Tyler Childers performing acoustic renditions of his songs “Lady May” and “Creeker,” and telling the stories behind the songs in the studio with producer David Ferguson dropped via YouTube (see below), exciting lots of Tyler Childers fans who’ve been somewhat starved for content or info from the Kentucky star since he released his last album Long Violent History in September of 2020.www.savingcountrymusic.com