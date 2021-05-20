newsbreak-logo
Pokes will play in Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys will be spending the holidays in Hawaii this season as the field for the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic was announced on Thursday. The Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will also feature BYU (West Coast), tournament-host school Hawai'i (Big West), Liberty (ASUN), Northern Iowa (MVC), South Florida (American), Stanford (Pac-12), and Vanderbilt (SEC). It will be the Pokes' first trip to Honolulu since the playing in the Rainbow Classic in 2006.

