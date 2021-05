Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash between a Toppenish school bus and a car late Thursday morning that left two people injured. Shortly before noon, the bus, which was headed south on Robbins Road, pulled out from the stop sign on Larue Road and was hit in the right side by a car headed east on Larue Road, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release. Authorities said the car had the right of way at the intersection.