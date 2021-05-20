25 Confirmations The World is a Majestic Piece of Wonders

Robots! Horn dogs! Jaw harps! Mutant heads! Bigfoot's skeleton! Come one, Come all! Join Curated Storefront on Thursday, May 27, at the Bowery Project's crown jewel, the Landmark Building, to peer into the mind of renowned ceramist and prankster Clayton Bailey. The event will include performances by local favorite Theron Brown and several guest musicians. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the event, which will run from 5-10 p.m. Bailey gained a worldwide following in the late 1960s and 1970s through his playful, eccentric creations, as well as through his alter-ego, Dr. George Gladstone, a parody of the classic "mad scientist." After Bailey passed away in June 2020, Curated Storefront acquired virtually all of the artist's collection. Following the May 27 opening, Clayton Bailey's World of Wonders will remain free and open to the public (regular hours will be posted soon at curatedstorefront.org). For more information and tickets to the opening, click here >>.