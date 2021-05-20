newsbreak-logo
25 Confirmations The World is a Majestic Piece of Wonders

By Tania
handimania.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery day we can see something incredible, and some events resemble scenes from the best movies. The world is full of surprises and willingly shows us all kinds of wonders. #2 Sky Diving Falcon vs B-2 Spirit (American Bomber Aircraft) #3 Wadi-Al-Salaam – The World’s Largest Cemetery. It Is Located...

www.handimania.com
MoviesGettysburg Times

Movies to return to Majestic

Lights. Camera. Action. The movies are back at the Majestic. Shuttered for more than 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what many have dubbed “the grandest small-town theater in America” will open its doors again on May 21 featuring daily movies. The weekly summer classic film series gets underway on June 2 with a showing of “Superman, the Movie” (1978), starring Christopher Reeve in the title role.
Video GamesThe Eagle Times

World Under Wonder announces LARP program

World Under Wonder presents its three-part live action role playing (LARP) program. LARP stands for Live Action Role Playing, a medieval fantasy improvisational theatre game where you dress up as a character and play out a story with others while carrying around foam weapons and cast make believe spells at one another.
Food & DrinksNapa Valley Register

Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The wonderful world of salmon

Commercial salmon fishing is just beginning in California, after being delayed to allow more salmon to return to rivers to reproduce. Salmon is the perfect main course to focus on for Cooking for Comfort since people who usually don’t eat fish still enjoy salmon, which is why you usually see it on a restaurant menu.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

World of Warcraft:Burning Crusade Official Launch Date Confirmed

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade was originally released as the second expansion in the now extensive and all-encompassing Warcraft universe. Many fans were begging for a return to the ‘good old days’ and with the re-release of World of Warcraft Classic in 2019, Blizzard Entertainment duly delivered. Since then, continuous progress was made and the obvious next step is the release of Burning Crusade Classic as the first expansion. On June 1st, players will go beyond the infamous Dark Portal and explore the mysteries and surprises as Burning Crusade Classic releases globally. As with the original Classic release, Burning Crusade Classic will be included in every World of Warcraft subscription for free, which entices players to jump into the sentimental world, or allows them to stick to the modern realm of Shadowlands, the latest expansion released in 2020.
Youtubebrothers-brick.com

The rare and majestic shoebill mech

I’ve been fascinated by the shoebill lately. I mean, that’s not unusual, I’ve always had a love for animals both odd and familiar but there has been an uptick in my shoebill YouTube searches lately. They’re such weird and majestic creatures who seem to know things beyond our understanding. Do you agree? I guess you just need to see the same YouTube videos I’ve been watching to know what I mean. So with that said, you can imagine my delight to see that Mitsuru Nikaido has built a lovely LEGO shoebill mech. Of course he has! With his distinct style and love for animals, he has consistently been among my favorite builders. Here’s why.
Visual Artakronschools.com

World of Wonders Coming to Downtown

Robots! Horn dogs! Jaw harps! Mutant heads! Bigfoot's skeleton! Come one, Come all! Join Curated Storefront on Thursday, May 27, at the Bowery Project's crown jewel, the Landmark Building, to peer into the mind of renowned ceramist and prankster Clayton Bailey. The event will include performances by local favorite Theron Brown and several guest musicians. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the event, which will run from 5-10 p.m. Bailey gained a worldwide following in the late 1960s and 1970s through his playful, eccentric creations, as well as through his alter-ego, Dr. George Gladstone, a parody of the classic "mad scientist." After Bailey passed away in June 2020, Curated Storefront acquired virtually all of the artist's collection. Following the May 27 opening, Clayton Bailey's World of Wonders will remain free and open to the public (regular hours will be posted soon at curatedstorefront.org). For more information and tickets to the opening, click here >>.
Musicdailyrindblog.com

Ten Minutes With Alice Wonder

Spanish singer-songwriter Alice Wonder began her latest project with a goal in mind: the desire and challenge to compose entirely in Spanish. While Wonder had only intended for the project to be three songs, she came out of the process with her first-ever album written entirely in Spanish: Que Se J*** Todo Lo Demás.
Visual ArtBBC

Russia's "eighth wonder of the world"

Luminous and fragile, amber has long inspired reverence. Protected by Prussian law starting in the 13th Century, the fossilised resin was a sought-after substance for crafting royal and religious objects throughout Eastern Europe. The Amber Room, a series of panels crafted from six tonnes of amber mounted on gold-leaf walls and adorned with mosaics and mirrors, was a paean to the material’s beauty and status.
Musiccascadiaweekly.com

Bits and Pieces

For more than a year, there hasn’t been a lot of music news to write about, and of the news that existed, a lot of it wasn’t good. I’m sure the full measure of the fallout from the year-plus COVID shutdown for music venues and the musicians, staff and constellation of industries that rely on them has barely begun to be assessed—that’s a reckoning which will take place for a long time to come.
Public Healthwcregisteronline.com

Wonderfully Curated News

In March of 2020, the world shut down because the COVID-19 pandemic was raging across the country and the world. Once again, people didn’t know much about the virus — and they didn’t really know how to keep themselves safe, except to just lock themselves in their homes and avoid other people, so John and his wife hunkered down in their Florida condo, miles away from their children.
Lifestylepaigetaylorevans.com

Wonders MemoryDex Cards

Keeping up with my MemoryDex, here are 3 made with Wonders!. I got this cute mint tray from Etsy to document my scrapbook collections with American Crafts. I filled up the one I made with my 9 Pink Paislee collections and you can see all 27 cards HERE. For this...
Collegeslibertywingspan.com

Piece by Piece: AP in moderation

After about eight consecutive hours of testing, I was pleased to find out that the proctors were letting us choose whether or not we wanted to attend fourth. By far, I have spent more time testing in the past 24 hours than I have sleeping. Confoundingly, though, I did not feel tired. My close friend, who took the AP Spanish exam with me, slept no more than six hours, and she felt in a similar way. People often feel burnt out this time of year, but for some whose flame sizzled out a while ago, the new capacity they have found themselves capable of is a bit bewildering. Not in a good way, or a negative way either; in the simplest terms it’s just surprising. It makes you wonder just what exactly this could be preparing you for.
MusicPopMatters

Keen Dreams Create Majestic, Timeless Noise on ‘The Second Body’

Keen Dreams‘ The Second Body begins like an album that’s in no hurry to win you over. They know they’ll get there eventually. For an album so full of beautifully intertwined musicianship and bright, complex pop hooks, it’s interesting that they begin the album with an ethereal, spacey instrumental. “Herons” is a shimmering overture filled with sustained bits of feedback, lazy trumpet notes, heavily reverberating guitar strumming – it almost sounds like the band are warming up their gear and tuning up, but it’s too musical, too calculated for that.
Charlotte, NCdefector.com

Do Not Fear To Behold The Majestic Lake Creature

This video, titled “Lake creature at 2021 Wells Fargo Championship,” means what it says. The setting is the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, held last week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina; there is for sure a lake—a 15-acre lake, in fact, which provides a hazard on two holes—just behind Keith Mitchell as he frames up and misses a par putt on 17; and out of that lake, just as sure as you were born, rises a lake creature.
WildlifeNews4Jax.com

Nature at its craziest: Trillions of cicadas about to emerge

COLUMBIA, Md. – Sifting through a shovel load of dirt in a suburban backyard, Michael Raupp and Paula Shrewsbury find their quarry: a cicada nymph. And then another. And another. And four more. In maybe a third of a square foot of dirt, the University of Maryland entomologists find at...