25 Confirmations The World is a Majestic Piece of Wonders

After about eight consecutive hours of testing, I was pleased to find out that the proctors were letting us choose whether or not we wanted to attend fourth. By far, I have spent more time testing in the past 24 hours than I have sleeping. Confoundingly, though, I did not feel tired. My close friend, who took the AP Spanish exam with me, slept no more than six hours, and she felt in a similar way. People often feel burnt out this time of year, but for some whose flame sizzled out a while ago, the new capacity they have found themselves capable of is a bit bewildering. Not in a good way, or a negative way either; in the simplest terms it’s just surprising. It makes you wonder just what exactly this could be preparing you for.