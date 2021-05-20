Forbidden Kingdom 2021 Unleashes More Heat on Phase 2 Lineup

After dropping his first single of 2021 in ‘High Water’, Elephante has just also released the music video for the track and it’s simply stunning. We first highlighted ‘High Water‘ when it dropped this past Tuesday. After a year in quarantine, the DJ and producer out of Los Angeles has finally given us a new single and it is clear that he is on to the next chapter of his musical career. His releases on ‘Glass Mansion’ and ‘I Am The Elephante’ has catapulted him into stardom over the past few years. After concluding his Diamond Days Tour just last March, fans were curious what Elephante would come out with next. His new single, ‘High Water’, not only answers that question but also exceeds expectations as his musical sounds continue to develop. In his previous releases, we’ve heard his vocals on a few of his own tracks and they can once again be heard here on ‘High Water’.