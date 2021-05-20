newsbreak-logo
Forbidden Kingdom 2021 Unleashes More Heat on Phase 2 Lineup

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAce Aura, Benda, FIGURE, Protohype, Downlink, Guppi, Lil Texas, and more have been added to the Forbidden Kingdom lineup this year!. There’s less than a month until bass music lovers will head to Forbidden Kingdom for a weekend of insane performances filled to the brim with headbanging tunes for its first edition in the summer. Moving from its original dates early in the year to June 11-12, the festival already unveiled an absolutely stacked lineup that featured heavy-hitters in the scene like Excision, Liquid Stranger, Minnesota, NERO, BUKU, and Black Tiger Sex Machine, but clearly, they had more in store for attendees.

