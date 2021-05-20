21 Funny Pictures That Will Make Laugh Your Socks Off. Children Provide Plenty of Entertainment

You know when you see commercials for a show and think, “I should check that out” but never do? That’s how I operate too. I won’t start a new show until I’ve caught up or exhausted everything I’m currently reading or watching. However, this pandemic messed all that up as time became a blur. I remember finding myself with nothing to watch, mad time on my hands, and in the mood for something new. I happened upon a Final Space commercial and decided to finally give it a try. I had seen commercials for this show before but never paid any mind. I figured I’d at least start it to see where the story goes. Little did I know how hard I would go for this show. *walks away from seat for dramatic effect then comes back into to the camera shot* Fam, I thought this shit was going to be a wacky space adventure filled with jokes and cute moments. Nah…. Nahhhhhh man.