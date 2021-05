To the 5.7 million of us who lap up Leslie Jordan’s Instagram musings, it’ll come as a shock that he doesn’t care for one of his most endearing traits. “I don’t like my voice. At all. Because I’ve got that accent, you know? And I’m not talking about my Southern accent,” he says. “If you had any doubt about me, when I open my mouth 50 yards of purple chiffon come out.