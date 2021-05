The SF 49ers filled out their roster with 90 players after the 2021 NFL Draft, but more than half already find themselves on the bubble in one way or another. The SF 49ers didn’t have too many roster voids to fill heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. And after their eight selections on draft day, the Niners were only able to bring aboard four undrafted free agents to get the offseason crop up to its usual 90 players ahead of minicamps and OTAs.