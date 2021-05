The BloodHorse has announced the retirement of Evan Hammonds, editorial director, effective Monday, May 17, 2021. He will continue with BloodHorse part-time. “Evan's passion for horse racing, his talent as a writer and editor, and his dedication and compassion as a team leader have been instrumental to the success of BloodHorse,” said Carl Hamilton, chairman of BloodHorse. “We are very fortunate that he will still be available to our team as an invaluable resource, if only on a part-time basis.”