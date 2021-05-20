2021 Atlantic hurricane season: NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its 2021 Atlantic seasonal forecast on Thursday morning. They are forecasting another active hurricane season.

NOAA is forecasting 13 to 20 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes and 3 to 5 major hurricanes.

Colorado State University released its forecast a few weeks ago and forecasted 17 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.

