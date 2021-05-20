newsbreak-logo
Clinton, IA

The Pork Tornadoes to perform at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton

By Connor Kenney
B100
 22 hours ago
Another concert is coming your way Quad Cities! The Pork Tornadoes are taking their talents to Clinton this time. They are going to be performing on Saturday, June 26th at Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton in Clinton and entry is free!. One of our favorite local, Iowa bands,...

B100

ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

