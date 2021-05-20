The Pork Tornadoes to perform at Wild Rose Casino in Clinton

Commander of the Rock Island District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Steve Sattinger speaks during a christening ceremony for the new “Quad Cities” heavy-lift crane barge at River Heritage Park Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Davenport. The new Quad Cities is the largest heavy-lift crane barge on the Mississippi River and is being dedicated to the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. It replaces the Rock Island District’s older “Quad Cities” crane as part of the Mississippi River Project’s Structures Maintenance fleet located at the Mississippi River Project Office in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. The older “Quad Cities” has a lift capacity of 350 tons and has been used by the Rock Island District since 1986.