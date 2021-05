I apologize in advance, because I'm going to be packing in as many horror puns in this story as possible because well, they slay. Midwest Monster Fest is finally back in the Quad Cities with their pop-up horror market on Saturday, May 22 from Noon until 7PM at the Rock Island County Fair Grounds. Not only will this spooktacular event have TONS of vendors from artists to mask makers, cameos from some amazing horror actors, there will also be side show entertainment and carnival games all day long. They may have been slashed off the calendar last year, but like any good horror film, they don't die that easily. They're back with a vengeance.