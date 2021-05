MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — When guests walk through the doors of Heart & Soul Bed & Breakfast in Mount Airy, they're encapsulated by an indescribable feeling. "The house 'hugs' you," Chris Bastin says. "A warm, special feeling comes over you when you first walk in. You can feel the love that was once shared here in this beautiful old home and we hope still exists today. We have returning guests that come in telling us it feels good to be home!"