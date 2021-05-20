Arbor Day
Photo taken pre-COVID PASADENA, Calif.–City of Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo has issued proclamations for National Public Works Week and Arbor Day. National Public Works Week takes place May 16-22, 2021, and highlights public works infrastructure, facilities and services that are vital to the health, safety and well-being of the people of Pasadena. The planning, development and maintenance of public works systems and services, such as sewers and storm drains, streets and sidewalks, traffic signals, public buildings, parks, and trash collection... continue reading »"City of Pasadena Recognizes National Public Works Week and Arbor Day"