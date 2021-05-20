newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

Arbor Day

Posted by 
Pasadena, California
Pasadena, California
 9 hours ago

Photo taken pre-COVID PASADENA, Calif.–City of Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo has issued proclamations for National Public Works Week and Arbor Day. National Public Works Week takes place May 16-22, 2021, and highlights public works infrastructure, facilities and services that are vital to the health, safety and well-being of the people of Pasadena. The planning, development and maintenance of public works systems and services, such as sewers and storm drains, streets and sidewalks, traffic signals, public buildings, parks, and trash collection... continue reading »"City of Pasadena Recognizes National Public Works Week and Arbor Day"

Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California

4
Followers
86
Post
195
Views
ABOUT

Pasadena is a city in Los Angeles County, California, United States, 11 miles (18 km) northeast of Downtown Los Angeles. It is the most populous city and the primary cultural center of the San Gabriel Valley. With its substantial downtown area, observers consider it as either a suburb of nearby Los Angeles, or as a significant urban center in its own right.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Pasadena, CA
Health
Pasadena, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Day#Infrastructure#City Parks#National Parks#Public Parks#Public Buildings#Pre Covid Pasadena#Sewers#Trash Collection#Mayor#Storm#Photo#Proclamations#Traffic Signals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Will Pasadena Extend Deadlines For Cannabis Business Applications?

City staff is recommending the City Council authorize the city manager to suspend the deadline imposed by the Pasadena Municipal Code on top-ranking prospective cannabis merchants in order to mitigate the interruption of business caused by the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. To do that, the council would have to...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Portantino to Honor Pasadena-Area Women as ‘Heroes of the Pandemic’

Five women from Pasadena, South Pasadena and Altadena — including Pasadena Public Health Director Dr. Ying-Ying Goh — are to be honored as ‘“Heroes of the Pandemic” by state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, at a ceremony later this month. The Women Heroes of the Pandemic Recognition Ceremony is...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

City Council Meeting Canceled Ahead of Rally

Monday’s City Council meeting has been canceled due to a planned rally at City Hall for Anthony McClain, a local resident who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in August. “Justice for Anthony McClain: A Rally Demanding Accountability,” is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in front of City Hall,...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Developer Withdraws Project Planned For 99 Cent Store Site

Efforts to build a mixed-use project at the site of a 99 Cent Only store on Los Robles Avenue have ended, Pasadena Now has learned. “On May 6, the applicant for the 99 Cent Store project formally withdrew the project,” said Planning Director David Reyes. “In meetings with the applicant,...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pasadena Rotary to Honor 5 Pasadena Unified Teachers with Awards, Grants

Five Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) teachers will be honored beginning at noon Wednesday, May 19, during the Rotary Club of Pasadena’s 31st annual Teachers of Excellence Award Ceremony. The educators — chosen from a field of 23 nominations from PUSD schools — were screened by a selection committee composed...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Week in Review: Top Pasadena Stories of The Week

The Editors of Pasadena Now go through over 100 articles published this week on our site and cull the top 69 most newsworthy, informative, and readable. PCC Named Among Top 50 Community Colleges in U.S. Community News:. Business Top Story:. Public Safety:
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Public Hearings Set to Open Today On City’s Operating Budget

The City Council on Monday is expected to open an ongoing series of public hearings on the city’s operating budget, which will continue until June 21, just prior to the start of fiscal year on July 1. The proposed operating budget — including city-affiliated agencies and the city’s Capital Improvement...
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

LA County Transportation Infrastructure Projects Given Nearly $40 Million

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects, Caltrans announced Monday. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option to buy an additional 39. The Long Beach Transit/Electric...
Los Angeles County, CAscvnews.com

CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools

Santa Clarita Valley’s six school districts could receive a little over $7.5 million from Los Angeles County to provide comprehensive COVID-19 screening programs at SCV schools. That sum is part of a $300 million award from the Centers for Disease Control to L.A. County for its 80 public school districts,...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Pasadena Hotel Sues Insurer in Bid to Recoup Pandemic Losses

A Pasadena hotel filed a class action lawsuit this week against its insurer in an attempt to recover losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court documents. Park Place Master Tenant LLC, which operated Hotel Constance in Pasadena, filed the litigation against Zurich American Insurance Co. and Zurich North...
Pasadena, CANBC Los Angeles

Pasadena to Argue For Dismissal of ‘Rose Bowl' Trademark Lawsuit

Lawyers for the city of Pasadena are expected to urge a federal judge Friday to toss a lawsuit brought by the Tournament of Roses Association over rights to the name and trademarks for the Rose Bowl Game. The Tournament of Roses Association filed the suit in February against the city...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

No COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Pasadena for 2 Weeks

No fatalities attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic have been reported in Pasadena for two weeks, as of Friday, while only two new infections were detected, officials said. Since the start of the pandemic, the city has documented a total of 11,268 cases of COVID-19, officials said. Three-hundred and forty-six Pasadenans have succumbed to the pandemic, with the most recent two deaths reported on April 30, according to city data.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Family Confronted by Gunman at Pasadena Restaurant

A man brandished a gun at a man and his young children as they sat in their car in the parking lot of a KFC restaurant in Pasadena on Friday night, authorities said. The crime took place just after 10 p.m. outside the eatery at 2896 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena police Lt. Anthony Burgess said.
Los Angeles Daily News

Judge hears arguments in Rose Bowl trademark lawsuit; no decision issued yet

LOS ANGELES >> A federal judge heard arguments on Friday, May 14, but made no decision in the city of Pasadena’s bid to toss a lawsuit brought by the Tournament of Roses Association over rights to the name and trademarks for the Rose Bowl Game. The Tournament of Roses Association...
Pasadena, CACourthouse News Service

City of Pasadena Wants Rose Bowl Game Organizer to Drop Trademark Dispute

LOS ANGELES (CN) — A trademark dispute over which city gets to host the annual college Rose Bowl football game has set the city of Pasadena against the nonprofit organization that oversees the New Year’s Day tournament. Last February, the tournament organizers sued the city of Pasadena, California in federal...