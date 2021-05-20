No fatalities attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic have been reported in Pasadena for two weeks, as of Friday, while only two new infections were detected, officials said. Since the start of the pandemic, the city has documented a total of 11,268 cases of COVID-19, officials said. Three-hundred and forty-six Pasadenans have succumbed to the pandemic, with the most recent two deaths reported on April 30, according to city data.