This match against Juventus was maybe the biggest match for AC Milan in a very long time, as it could decide the Champions League fate for both clubs. For the starting elven Pioli decided to shake things up and give Brahim Diaz a surprise start. A lot of people, me included were shocked when this was announced but all faith in padre Pioli. Early on in the match both teams seemed nervous and cautious not to make any mistakes. For the majority of the first half not many chances were created by either team but there were a few moments where Gigio Donnarumma looked very shaky at the back and it gave fans many headaches. Then late in the half Federico Cheisa fouled Saelemaekers in the Juve half. Hakan stepped up to take the free kick and caused commotion in the box. The ball fell to Brahim Diaz and finessed it into the corner to give Milan the lead!