The Stephens County Commissioners approved a variety of proposals and requests at their regular meeting Monday, May 10. They approved three contracts with Future Energy Solutions for lighting at several additional buildings that had not been included in previously approved contracts; approved a request by the Stephens Regional Special Utility District to run a water line across County Road 195; and approved the second payment to Jimmie McMillian for the purchase of the fuel farm for the airport. They also approved a contract with i3 Software and Services for software for the County Treasurer’s office.