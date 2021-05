Cindy Crawford and Five Choices She’s Made that Defines Her. Few partnerships are as enduring as the one that Omega enjoys with Cindy Crawford. The model signed on with the Swiss watch brand in 1995, at a time when watch brands would more readily feature athletes and explorers in their campaigns. But Crawford’s 25-year relationship with Omega has proved fruitful — she’s launched new models with the brand, travelled the globe with them, and put in her all to promote its philanthropic work with Orbis.