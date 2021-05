We’re nearing the premiere of Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it looks like it’ll center around Erika Jayne’s mounting legal issues. Her soon-to-be ex-husband Tom Girardi is facing federal fraud and embezzlement accusations that led to him losing his legal license. And EJ is claiming to have no involvement, even though the timing of her divorce makes it seem like she was trying to protect her assets rather than expose Big Tommy for a cheating scandal. While it sounds like most of the RHOBH ladies will sweep the situation under the rug, the newest diamond holder Sutton Stracke will apparently be doing God’s work and questioning Erika about her involvement.