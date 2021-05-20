newsbreak-logo
Dunkin’ set to open in Flowery Branch. Here’s when and where

By Jeff Gill
The Times
 1 day ago
A new Dunkin' will open in Flowery Branch on Friday, May 21, 2021. - photo by Jeff Gill

Doughnuts and ice cream are about to come to Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.

A Dunkin’ store featuring Baskin-Robbins is set to open Friday, May 21, at 5913 Spout Springs Road, next to McDonald’s restaurant and near Interstate 985.

The 2,000-square-foot store with a drive-thru will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant will employ 25 people.

The Dunkin’ will feature an area for pickup orders placed on the Dunkin’ app. Customers “will be able to track the status of their order via a new digital order status board,” says a press release about the opening.

Baskin-Robbins customers will be offered “an expanded row of modern and sleek glass cases prominently displaying premium ice cream flavors, ice cream cakes and a new novelties collection,” the release says.

The shop will have indoor and outdoor seating, including high tables with bar stools.

Dunkin’ franchisee network Donuts Holding owns the location and 47 other Dunkin’ locations in Alabama and Georgia.

