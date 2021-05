Lions’ GM Brad Holmes says that he views C Frank Ragnow as a “foundational piece” in Detroit after signing him to a record deal. “Yeah, I mean, it’s extremely important in terms of we already view him as a long-term piece,” Holmes said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. “And he is a foundational piece because Frank is a guy that plays the game the right way. He’s everything that we look for and what we want as a Lion. … I’m not going to comment on timetable right now, that would be a little bit premature, but we’re not sitting back and waiting on that one.”