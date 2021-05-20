newsbreak-logo
Allen County, KS

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Labette, Neosho by NWS

weather.gov
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; Labette; Neosho FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Labette, and Neosho. * Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * Periods of northward moving showers with embedded thunderstorms could train over the same area at times today. Ground soils were saturated from yesterdays heavy rainfall and any additional rainfall could renew flooding problems. * Rapid run off is likely due to saturated ground soils which could cause flooding of low-land and flood prone areas.

alerts.weather.gov
