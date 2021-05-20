newsbreak-logo
Montgomery County, KS

Flood Watch issued for Montgomery, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Montgomery; Wilson; Woodson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Wichita has expanded the * Flood Watch to include a portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Montgomery, Wilson, and Woodson. * Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * Periods of northward moving showers with embedded thunderstorms could train over the same area at times today. Ground soils were saturated from yesterdays heavy rainfall and any additional rainfall could renew flooding problems. * Rapid run off is likely due to saturated ground soils which could cause flooding of low-land and flood prone areas.

Wilson County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilson; Woodson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILSON AND SOUTHERN WOODSON COUNTIES At 1206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Toronto, or 10 miles southwest of Yates Center, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Yates Center, Buffalo, Coyville, Rose, Batesville and Toronto Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Greenwood County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenwood, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greenwood; Wilson; Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Southern Woodson County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall River, or 12 miles northwest of Fredonia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Toronto and Yates Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH