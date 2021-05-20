THOUGHTS and PRAYERS: David Axelrod: I’m Sharing My Father’s Story to Help End a Stigma

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have never really agreed with the concept of posting about kids on social media. I think that sharing pictures and information should wait until they can understand the consequences and consent to it. Unfortunately, no one else I know, including my wife, seems to share this sentiment. Our kids are 3 and 5, and my wife posts pictures of them constantly, even though I have asked her to stop. She thinks that she has the right, since they’re her kids too. It’s not even just my wife; it’s also my MIL, who loves sharing photos of her grandkids, and friends who post pictures of my kids with their kids on play dates or outings. I can’t even ask those people not to post pictures because my wife doesn’t follow those rules. For the record, none of the pictures are bad or anything, just normal kid pictures. But I really don’t want my kids on social media, period. Is this just something I need to deal with in this era? I feel like the battle is over and I lost, but I don’t want to just give up.