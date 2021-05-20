EVENTS: COMBO Announcements and Calendar for This Week

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Let us resolve to, once and for all, defeat the stigma. And if you are struggling with depression and suicidal impulses, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Please see our stories under “Thoughts and Prayers.” And know that, if you decide to end your life, a) you WILL be missing out on a lot of wonderful things, and b) you will leave behind people who will forever be haunted and asking themselves, “What could I have done?” I know from personal experience. My BFF from 1st grade thru 12th + took herself out at the age of 21. And I have never forgotten. Happy Heavenly Birthday, Jackie. You are still and truly much loved.