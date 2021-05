Get ready for a season like no other with World Triathlon and TriathlonLIVE.tv as the world's greatest triathletes battle it out to become 2021 World Triathlon Champion. With the Olympic Qualification period having restarted on 1 May and the 2021 calendar for the top-tier series set, the new-look 2021 World Triathlon Championship Series remains the pinnacle of the sport as the very best once again begin the chase to be crowned the World Triathlon Champion in a season like no other.