BUSINESS NEWS: Dairy Block Kicks Off New Concert Series, Artists on the Rise

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Natalie Schiller, 303 Magazine | The Dairy Block is offering a fresh campaign for discovering new artists through live shows. Launching May 22 and 23, Artists on the Rise will deliver welcomed new sound with unique free live performances in the intimate Dairy Block alley. Each month the LoDo micro-district will shine a spotlight on some of Denver’s most noteworthy emerging musicians. LVDY, the acoustic female power-duo, comprised of Aubrey Mable and Kathleen Hooper, is set to kick off the new Artists on the Rise concert series.

www.coloradomusic.org
