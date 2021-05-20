BUSINESS NEWS: Dairy Block Kicks Off New Concert Series, Artists on the Rise

New York-based duo MEMBA announces a new series of EPs aligned with the full moon and kicked it off with the release of PHASE I. Continuing their meteoric rise in the electronic dance world, the innovative powerhouses behind MEMBA — Ishaan Chaudhary and Will Curry — are back with a unique new project: PHASES. This series is comprised of four separate EPs that are to be released on every full moon from April to July of 2021. Through this structure, the project celebrates the natural cycles that all people, and all matter, go through — whether that’s the journey from your past self to your present self, or particles turning from solid to liquid. Mirroring these phenomena, each EP explores a distinct style, genre, and aesthetic.