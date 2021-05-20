BUSINESS NEWS: Rupp’s Drums Owner Alex Simpson Has His Entire Personal Drum Collection Stolen

Alex’s personal drum collection was stolen from his storage unit in Denver on May 17th. Please notify us if you see any of the following gear online or in a store. Alex is not a rich man. He is a musician and boot-strapping small business owner who really needs our help. Since these instruments were so rare and valuable, his insurance only covers a small fraction of the value of his loss. Read the full story on the GoFundMe page. He is working with the Denver Police Department and reaching out to everyone in our community and surrounding communities to keep an eye out for his instruments.