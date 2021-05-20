EVENTS: Next COMBO General Meeting: “Making an Affordable Music Video That Gets Attention”
Join us as we take a look at inexpensive ways to make an outstanding music video of your song that gets attention, “likes”, and “followers”. Leading the panel discussion will be COMBO Board member Jamie Krutz a Colorado-based writer, performer, composer and creative video producer. He helps create rich, compelling media productions for a variety of clients. More panelists will be announced as they are confirmed.www.coloradomusic.org