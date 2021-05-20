EVENTS: Next COMBO General Meeting: “Making an Affordable Music Video That Gets Attention”

We’re only a little more than a week away from one of the most anticipated remasters in recent memory. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is slated to launch next week on May 14 and will include the three classic titles from the original trilogy (Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3). Leading up to the release, BioWare has just released a pretty awesome new tool for fans to mess around with, the actual cover box art. Right now fans can head over to a special site here and customize the cover box art with different characters and a a variety of elements, and download some one-time exclusive digital content from previous entries for free.