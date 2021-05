Felix Auger-Aliassime made it third time lucky at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, but needed to work mightily hard for his first victory at the Foro Italico on Sunday. The #NextGenATP Canadian battled to 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 victory over Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in two hours and 46 minutes. He is now 13-8 on the season, which includes a runner-up finish at the Murray River Open (l. to Evans) in February.