DiBella Entertainment has signed bantamweight Mikiah Kreps (1-0, 1 KO) of Niagara Falls, NY, to an exclusive promotional agreement. The 24 year-old Kreps will fight on Friday, May 14th against fellow undefeated Alex Love (3-0, 2 KOs) of Colorado in an eight-round bantamweight clash on the first installment of Broadway Boxing Presents: Ladies Fight, to be held at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Kreps vs. Love will serve as the co-feature on May 14th to the lightweight main event between former champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (22-1, 4 KOs) and Jessica Camara (7-2), of Montreal.