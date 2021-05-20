newsbreak-logo
Canada Council for the Arts presents Impostor Cities at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition

By Canadian Architect
canadianarchitect.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canada Council for the Arts presents Impostor Cities at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, from May 22 to November 21, 2021. The exhibition is curated by David Theodore of McGill University and realized by Montréal architecture and design practice T B A / Thomas Balaban Architect. The official Canadian participation is commissioned and generously supported by the Canada Council for the Arts.

www.canadianarchitect.com
