Canada Council for the Arts presents Impostor Cities at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition

“It’s about identity, and it’s about faking it.”. -David Theodore, Curator, Impostor Cities, Canada Pavilion. Cinema is a joyous venture: for those who create it, and more so for those who view it. Through a two-dimensional medium of display in front of the viewer, worlds are created, transformed, developed over time, and even lived-in. The experience and the imagination allowing viewers to do that is boundless. It is fantasy brought alive, even if the film or TV series may be a hard hitting, real life drama, even if the setting may be the city one may have grown up in. Through the visual persuasion of the maker, we live in these cities, these spaces, and these urban edifices all over again. Apart from physically inhabiting a space, a city, in our being, we are imbued with the capability of simultaneously inhabiting places we may not have physically visited. That special relationship, deeply personal to every viewer, is inimitable. In the age of the pandemic particularly, our relationship with our screens, with these edifices of entertainment, seems to have been transformed, even pronounced. Locked in, and in the absence of travel, they have come to be windows to the world outside, or what it once used to be. In the absence of a prerogative, we too seem to have happily given in.