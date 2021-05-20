More than 100,000 total vaccinations have been administered in health agency's region
More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered to eligible individuals in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties. According to the Health Department of Northwest Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination data dashboard, a total of 100,093 total doses (as of May 18) of vaccine have been administered by either the health department, pharmacies, hospitals or other providers in the department's four-county service area.www.petoskeynews.com