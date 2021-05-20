newsbreak-logo
Emmet County, MI

More than 100,000 total vaccinations have been administered in health agency's region

Petoskey News-Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered to eligible individuals in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties. According to the Health Department of Northwest Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination data dashboard, a total of 100,093 total doses (as of May 18) of vaccine have been administered by either the health department, pharmacies, hospitals or other providers in the department's four-county service area.

Related
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Antrim County, MI9&10 News

Fire at Kitchen Farms In Antrim County

Earlier Monday, a fire broke out at Kitchen Farm’s main distribution and office center located at 2400 US-131 South in Antrim County. Over a dozen departments are on scene, including fire trucks from Antrim, Otsego, Charlevoix and Kalkaska Counties. EMS crews are standing by with support as well. There are...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan adds 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks in May 17 report

Michigan reported 130 new coronavirus outbreaks last week, which marked the fewest new clusters in a one-week span in 11 weeks dating back to early March. In its weekly outbreak report, published Monday, May 17, the state health department also noted 1,056 ongoing clusters, which brought the total active outbreaks count to 1,186. That total is as of Thursday, May 13.
Michigan StateHometownLife.com

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan reports 2,230 new coronavirus cases, 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17

Michigan reported two-day totals of 2,230 new coronavirus cases and 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17. The state is averaging 1,644 new cases and 55 new deaths per day over the last week, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s the lowest seven-day case average since March 13 and the lowest seven-day death average since April 17.
Traverse City, MIUpNorthLive.com

Local businesses respond to new mask mandate

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan businesses are responding after the state health department announced that fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings. While it came as a pleasant surprise to many, some said they are not entirely...
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Humans of the NMC Hagerty Center

On a recent weekday morning, several dozen people circled a ballroom in NMC’s Hagerty Center, listening to vaccine types and dose counts. Some wore military uniforms; others donned scrubs or a green badge reading “volunteer.”. By 10 a.m., they were at their posts, staffing a clinic in full swing. In...
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Northern Living in Brief: 05/16/2021

TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a program at noon May 18 via Zoom. John Zachman, of Northwestern Michigan College, presents on the Electoral College. The event is also available through TV Channel 189 (Spectrum). Sign up at us02web.zoomus/j/82830270222. Suicide prevention training slated. TRAVERSE CITY...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Public HealthUpNorthLive.com

Meijer updates policy allowing vaccinated customers to go mask-free

Northern Michigan (WPBN/WGTU) -- Meijer updated its policy about masks Monday, allowing fully vaccinated customers to shop in its stores without a face mask. Employees at Meijer are still required to wear a face mask at this time regardless of vaccination. "Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a...