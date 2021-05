Spoiler alert! Spoilers ahead for who advanced and who was eliminated in Season 20 of The Voice after their live Top 17 Performances. The Voice eliminated almost half of its contestants on its Top 17 Results show — going from seventeen singers to just nine — and after rounds and rounds of Blind Auditions, Battles and Knockouts, the field has been whittled down to the best of the best. Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, with the help of some friends including Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg, have done their part in shaping the teams, and from here on out, it’s up to America’s vote.