newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Exclusive Preview: “Black Panther” #25

By Christopher Chiu-Tabet
multiversitycomics.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiversity Comics are honored to present an exclusive preview of “Black Panther” #25, the final issue of Ta-Nehisi Coates’s five-year run, due out May 26. THE FINAL ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES’ LANDMARK RUN! It’s the end of an era for the Black Panther as renowned writer Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his Wakandan epic! Over four years, Coates has taken the Black Panther to hell and back and expanded Wakanda into the distant stars. Now, in his final issue, he brings T’Challa full circle, back to the home he left behind – and the crown he has never fully accepted. This is the story of a king who sought to be a hero, a hero who was reduced to a slave, a slave who advanced into legend – and the man who has struggled to hold up an empire in his bare hands. The journey will conclude, but the legend remains. Don’t miss the close of a historic epoch in comic history!

www.multiversitycomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Black History#Comic Art#Multiversity Comics#Exclusive#Stars#Comic History#Legend#Man#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Arts
Related
MoviesMSNBC

Why a Black 'Superman' movie could be bigger than 'Black Panther'

Superman is an American legend. At this point, it may not be too much of a stretch to call him the American legend, an archetype from which all iterations of the superhero mythos flow. He is a homegrown demigod, a character whose emblem is iconic and recognizable across cultures. His origin story is Mosaic, his mission messianic: an immigrant sent from beyond the stars, here to provide for the weak and save a world that isn't his own.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sam Wilson’s Captain America Rumored For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In just two months, cameras will begin rolling on Ryan Coogler’s Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in what’s going to be a massively bittersweet and emotional experience for the cast and crew. After all, the pressure is on to tell a worthy story that continues expanding the mythology while still paying tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman, which is a tough task for all involved.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Heavy Metal Preview: Starward Chapter 2

Featured in Heavy metal Magazine #306, we have an exclusive first look at the second chapter of Steve Orlando and Ivan Shavrin’s Starward! With a new chapter every two months, Starward will be collected into an expanded, stand-alone format, as an Elements comic, by the end of 2021. Issue #306...
MinoritiesICV2

PREVIEW: MARVEL'S 'STAR WARS' PRIDE VARIANT COVERS

Publisher Description: Marvel has revealed all six of their Star Wars Pride variant covers coming to your local comic shop this June! Created by an all-star lineup of LGBTQ+ comic talent, this collection of incredible artwork will grace the covers of Marvel’s monthly Star Wars series throughout Pride Month. Featuring depictions of popular LGBTQ+ characters from throughout the Star Wars galaxy, these eye-catching covers will also come complete with special rainbow-powered versions of each series’ title along with the official Star Wars Pride logo.
MoviesETOnline.com

Anthony Mackie Reacts to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (Exclusive)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier not only included an appearance by the Dora Milaje but even paid a brief visit to the nation of Wakanda in a flashback. The MCU's proper return to the home of the Black Panther is saved for the movie's sequel, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Somnus, A Mutant Resurrected From The Past For Marvel's Voices: Pride

We told you a while ago that Marvel's Voices: Pride would feature a new hero, designed by Luciano Vecchio. Then we learned he was Somnus – and got a look at the fellow. Now Marvel has announced the full details, he is a mutant from some time ago, who died, and has now been resurrected as part of the X-Men's Krakoan protocols courtesy of The Five. And was co-created by Steve Orlando for Marvel's Voices: Pride with Claudia Aguirre , colourist and artist on Kim & Kim, Morning IN America, Lost On Planet Earth, Quantum Teens Are Go, We Are The Danger, and more, making her Marvel debut.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Martin Freeman Says Parts of ‘Black Panther 2’ Are ‘Very Odd’

Martin Freeman says when Chadwick Boseman passed away last year after a long, private battle with cancer, he assumed that Black Panther II was simply not going to happen. A short time after Boseman’s death, Marvel reached out and let Freeman —who plays CIA agent Everett Ross in the series — know that the plan for the sequel had changed, but the movie would still happen.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: Time Corps #16 from Wunderman Comics

Time Corps is a science fiction series from Venice, California-based publisher Wunderman Comics, offering a dramatic slant on what happens after we die and the challenges keeping time moving in the right direction. If you die without having done enough good or bad to earn a final disposition in your spiritual system and you might end up stopping anachronisms from breaking history as an agent of the Time Corps!
Moviesboundingintocomics.com

Rumor Claims To Reveal Main Villain For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A new rumor claims to reveal the main villain for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Marvel Studios recently revealed a name change for Black Panther 2 to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a YouTube video last week. Now, we are getting a rumor about who the main villain...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Cable: Reloaded #1

Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT has an exclusive first look at Cable: Reloaded #1, a “Last Annihilation” tie-in coming out this August. Written by Al Ewing with art by Bob Quinn, the series focuses on the X-Men character Cable. “Last Annihilation” kicks off in Ewing’s Guardians of the Galaxy #16 which sees the entire galaxy under attack.
Beauty & FashionBBC

Black Panther waxwork model unveiled at Madame Tussauds

Black Panther is the latest superhero to get his very own waxwork model at Madame Tussauds in London. The Wakandan king joined the attraction's Marvel Hall of Heroes alongside fellow Avengers teammates Captain Marvel and the Hulk. The Black Panther waxwork features a "vibranium effect" making it glow when fans...
Moviescelebratingthesoaps.com

Black Panther 2: Release Date, Title, And Details

Black Panther sequel release date has been announced after many speculations from fans, with its official title taking after a popular cry in the movie. The movie will be dropping on July 8, 2022, and fans are excited to hear the good news, with many crying out about the long wait that stands between them and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MoviesInside the Magic

Anthony Mackie Has Interesting Reaction to New ‘Black Panther 2’ Title

A few weeks have passed since the climatic finale of the Disney+ Marvel show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Debuting in March — after WandaVision‘s stellar run — the adventure thriller saw Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) reunited. In his...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Anthony Mackie hints at Black Panther sequel appearance

Anthony Mackie has teased that he could make an appearance in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Anthony Mackie has suggested he'd be keen to make an appearance in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. The 42-year-old actor plays the role of Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has hinted he could return...
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Superman Red & Blue #3

Superman Red & Blue #3 flies into comic book shops this Tuesday, and we have the official preview for you here courtesy of DC Comics; take a look…. Five more incredible tales of the Man of Steel, told in an art style that pays tribute to his primary colors. In this issue we take visits to both Smallville and the Fortress of Solitude. We look at an object that was important to Superman on his trip to Earth, and we see the lasting impact that has on those around him. Plus, punching! Someone has to take down the electro-mechano-organic intelligence they call Kilg%re, but even he’s nothing compared to the massive monster waiting in the farthest reaches of space.