Cuomo: Get vaccinated, get ticket for $5M lottery

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday signed legislation directing state agencies to create enforceable health and safety standards to prevent airborne infectious diseases in the workplace. Cuomo says the NY HERO Act also allows workplace health and safety committees composed of employees and employers, giving workers a voice in the process. Cuomo says, "When the COVID-19 pandemic began, it quickly became clear that New York's employers weren't taking adequate steps to protect their workers from airborne infectious disease. The state acted quickly to lay down basic guidelines through executive orders, but it was clear that a permanent, legislative solution was needed. The first-in-the-nation NY HERO Act...is a historic step forward for working people and a preventative measure that will ensure we're better prepared for the next public health crisis. I was proud to sign this bill into law and look forward to reviewing the new standards to protect workers and build a stronger New York."