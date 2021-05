The 2021 Fiat 500e may not be the most performance-focused EV on the market but it’s always interesting to see how cars perform on the moose test. During the first try and without any knowledge of how the car would perform, KM77’s driver managed to complete the moose test at 74 km/h (46 mph) and while it did hit one cone, that was because of driver error and not the fault of the car itself. The reviewer adds that in this first test, the car handled smoothly and progressively and provided the driver with a good feeling of control.