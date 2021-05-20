Lady Marauders avenge RV, 5-4

The Southern and South Gallia softball teams split a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division double-header on Tuesday at Star Mill Park, with the Lady Rebels winning 5-3 in the opener, before the host Lady Tornadoes took their revenge with a 12-3 triumph. Southern (8-14, 4-8 TVC Hocking) led 3-0 an inning into Game 1, with the a two-out RBI single from Lexi Smith followed by a two-run double from Kylee Rife. South Gallia got two runs back after two hits and an error in the second inning, and then tied it on an RBI double from Lalla Hurlow in the top of the third. The Lady Rebels took advantage of two SHS errors and scored twice in the final inning for the 5-3 win. Jessie Rutt pitched a complete game, struck out three and earned the win for the Red and Gold. Lexi Smith took the loss for the hosts, striking out five in a complete game. Hurlow and Shawna Waugh both had RBI hits for SGHS, while Melissa Spurlock singled once and scored once. Kassidy Chaney led the Lady Tornadoes, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a run scored. The Purple and Gold also got out to a 3-0 lead in Game 2, with Chaney doubling home two runs and then scoring on an error. South Gallia tied it at three after a one-out error in the bottom of the first, but a two-run single by Smith gave Southern the lead for good in the following frame. SHS scored a run in each the third and fourth innings, and then capped off the 12-3 victory with a five-run fifth, featuring two hits, two walks and an error. Chaney earned the pitching victory in a complete game, striking out seven. Makayla Waugh struck out five and took the loss in a complete game for the Lady Rebels. Roderus led the Lady Tornado offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and a game-best three RBIs. Brooke Crisp scored a game-best three runs and singled one time for Southern. Rutt and Makayla Waugh had both singled once and scored once for SGHS.